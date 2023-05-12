Media Isle of Man, the company that published iomtoday.co.im, is inviting pupils across the Isle of Man to design an advertisement for our newspapers.
The competition sees winning pupils awarded up to £450 for their school.
It takes place every year and pupils aged four to 16 can compete in creating adverts for island businesses and organisations.
The competition aims to encourage creativity and imagination on current trends and topics.
It is also an opportunity for them to learn about commerce and the world of work.
Lloyds Bank is getting involved in the project for the first time this year.
We speak to Jason Lewis, business development manager with Lloyds Bank International, about why it has chosen to take part.
What is it about the competition that attracts your support?
Lloyds Bank International is committed to helping the Isle of Man prosper.
Supporting local initiatives and recognising creative skills within our communities is part of this commitment and we are delighted to contribute to this competition.
Why do you think it is important to support young people across the island?
Upskilling and developing the younger generation in our island is key as we look to grow talented workforces of the future.
We aim to further support this development with the launch of our Apprenticeship schemes that grow and nurture school leavers - giving them skills to become the future leaders within our community.
What are you looking for in your designs?
Lloyds Bank International has a strong brand heritage, being present in the Isle of Man for over 125 years is something we are very proud of.
We are looking for designs that represent and demonstrate this heritage and show the great community work we do whilst demonstrate our ambition to offer a modern and inclusive service.
What is it you enjoy about being involved in community projects like this?
This is an opportunity to support and invest into growing the skillset of the younger generation.
We are proud to be by the side of our communities and help the Isle of Man prosper.