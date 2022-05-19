Bankers’ dinner helps raise money for island charities

The Isle of Man’s banking industry has supported two local charities with donations raised at an annual dinner.

Each year, the Isle of Man Bankers’ Association (IOMBA) and the Isle of Man branch of the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) select two causes to support at their annual dinner.

This year’s two charities were Wooden Spoon Isle of Man and the Manx MSA Trust (Multiple System Atrophy), with each receiving £770.

Wooden Spoon IOM is a regional branch of a nationwide rugby charity which raises money to support disabled and disadvantaged young people.

All money raised stay on the island and are spent on life-changing projects, including Rebecca House, Wheelchair Sports, Project 21, Isle of Man Children’s Centre, the Pre-School Assessment Centre, and more recently Bridge the Gap at Noble’s Hospital.

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare neurodegenerative disorder, with no current cure, affecting brain function, movement, balance, and blood pressure, which is sadly life limiting.

The charity was founded in 2016 by Chris Blake after being diagnosed with MSA aged 39.

His journey to diagnosis took nearly five years and a key objective for the charity has been to raise funds to support research into finding a method of early diagnosis for patients via a simple blood test.

Chris lost his battle with MSA in March 2018, however the charity continues to be run by volunteers.

Chris Till, IOMBA President, said: ‘We are pleased to be able to support two worthy causes in Wooden Spoon IOM and the Manx MSA Trust.

Wooden Spoon primarily helps fund projects by providing buildings and equipment to support the sustainability and impact of these good causes.