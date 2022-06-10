Banking industry support local charities

The Isle of Man’s banking industry have boosted two local charities with donations raised at an annual dinner.

The two charities chosen this year were Wooden Spoon Isle of Man, who support disabled and disadvantaged young people, and Manx MSA Trust (Multiple System Atrophy), who support those affected by the rare disorder.

Both charities received £770 each.

