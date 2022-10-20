Barclays ATMs to be temporarily out of service this Saturday

By Liam Grimley  
Thursday 20th October 2022 3:48 pm
[email protected]
Share
Barclays Bank Victoria Street Douglas in connection with story about job losses at Barclays
Barclays Bank in Victoria Street, Douglas (jm120321(25) )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Barclays have said that the ATMs at their branch at Victoria Street will be temporarily out of order this Saturday, October 22.

The ATMs will not be operational from 1pm to 3pm and have alerted customers directly.

The bank said: ‘This will not impact your ability to use alternative ATM’s or use your card to obtain cash-back in participating outlets during these times.’

More About:

Douglas
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0