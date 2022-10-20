Barclays ATMs to be temporarily out of servicen this Saturday
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Thursday 20th October 2022 11:00 am
Barclays Bank in Victoria Street, Douglas (jm120321(25) )
Barclays have said that the ATMs at their branch at Victoria Street will be temporarily out of order this Saturday, October 22.
The ATMs will not be operational from 1pm to 3pm and have alerted customers directly.
The bank said: ‘This will not impact your ability to use alternative ATM’s or use your card to obtain cash-back in participating outlets during these times.’
