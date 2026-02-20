Unite members on the picket lines on the first day of the bus drivers strike have pledged to strike for ‘as long as it takes’ as a 10-day walkout began.
Bus Vannin drivers have taken industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Unite the Union has been in negotiations with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) for months, but no agreement has been reached.
The strike involves all ‘big bus’ drivers and has led to a significantly reduced service, with only a small number of buses operating across the island this morning.
Unite regional officer Debbie Halsall said the dispute centres on dissatisfaction with pay and terms and conditions.
Union members say they are seeking equality with other government employees in relation to premium payments for weekend working, bank holidays and hours worked beyond 37 per week.
Despite negotiations dating back to May 2023, the department’s offers have been rejected as unacceptable by union members.
Ms Halsall said drivers average between 40 and 45 hours a week and are paid flat rates.
‘They work for flat rates, whether that is on Boxing Day, bank holidays. They get nothing for work on Saturdays and Sundays. They want the same as every other government employee who gets time and a half, double time, whatever it is. It’s unfair and they are being treated differently,’ she said.
She described the strike as a last resort and said members are not paid while taking industrial action.
‘Nobody wants to stand on a picket line. They want to be working. They have got families, mortgages, commitments and bills. They don’t get paid while they strike, they’re standing on this line on principle,’ she said.
Ms Halsall added the union remains willing to negotiate.
‘We are willing to talk, whether that’s today, tomorrow, whatever it takes. We want this resolved,’ she said.
There are no disruptions to the mini bus services used for patient transfers and other necessary journeys.
In a statement, a Bus Vannin spokesperson said previously: ‘We are disappointed to report that despite ongoing negotiations Unite the Union’s strike action on Saturday now seems inevitable.
‘Bus Vannin sincerely apologises for the uncertainty and inconvenience this situation is causing its passengers.’
The company said its efforts are now focused on finalising contingency plans to support passengers, with further details expected later today.