Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management recently completed a 12-week refurbishment of its office on Circular Road in Douglas.
To date Barclays has invested £12 million in the project.
The bank say sustainability has been central to the investment, with upgrades made to improve the building’s energy efficiency, and a waste management plan has been implemented to optimise waste and recycling processes.
Looking ahead, Barclays plans to install solar panels to harness renewable energy. The installation of a building management system (BMS) will further improve energy efficiency, resource management, and monitoring capabilities.
Barclays’ country head for the Isle of Man, Graeme Sullivan said: ‘We are committed to creating a sustainable, attractive, and supportive workplace for our colleagues. Our investment in Eagle Court demonstrates our long-term commitment to the island’s growth.’