Bar’s outdoor seating plan discussed at commissioners’ meeting

Two Ramsey businesses are seeking approval for outdoor seating areas.

Fynoderee Distillery wants to create a landscaped area for up to 80 customers on land south of the Manx Electric Railway stop, Parsonage Road.

Seven objections have been lodged by local residents, expressing concern about noise and safety issues around customers crossing the road between the bar and the outdoor area.

The matter was discussed at length by Ramsey Commissioners, with chairman Alby Oldham commenting: ‘When we first approved this, it was a tasting bar. Now it’s grown into a full-blown nightclub.’

Lamara Craine drew attention to the fact that the site, which is owned by the Department of Infrastructure, had already been cleared of overgrowth and bushes, as if in readiness for the beer garden.

Members eventually decided to make ‘no comment’ on the application as they felt the government’s planning committee was the right body to consider noise and safety issues.