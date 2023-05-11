The Manx Bat Group led two public bat walks during the recent Manx Wildlife Week.
The first bat walk, around central Peel, was organised as an event for the Manx Nature Show which was held in Peel Cathedral from February to May 6.
Twenty-two people took part in the walk which started and ended at the cathedral, going up Rheast Lane to Peel Golf Course and back.
Many common pipistrelles were seen, and heard, in the Cathedral grounds with individual bats hunting over gardens along Rheast Lane and in front of the golf course.
Fewer people attended the Manx Wildlife Week walk in Laxey but they were able to watch an emergence of a small number of common pipistrelle bats before listening to a much larger number and a few Daubenton’s bats feeding over the Salmon Lake at the top of Mines Road in the village.
Later computer analysis of recordings showed that Nathusius’ pipistrelle had also been present at the lake.
However, organisers said that there were so many bats flying around they could not be individually picked out at the time.
The Manx Nature Show is a celebration of the Wildlife of the Isle of Man, organised by the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch.
Manx Wildlife Week is organised by Manx National Heritage to provide a week of wildlife activities to showcase what the Isle of Man has to offer.
l You can find out more about the Manx Bat Group and upcoming events on their website: manxbatgroup.org