There has been much debate over what the true and original Fairy Bridge is in the Isle of Man.
Reporter James Campbell takes a closer look at the bridges and whether there is really just one a true Fairy Bridge at all.
When I decided to take a look at the island’s fairy bridges I envisaged a piece pitching the Fairy Bridge we all know at Santon and the one at Kewaigue which many believe is the original.
However, after reaching out to Culture Vannin’s folklore expert James Franklin – it turns out there is a third bridge which, may in fact, be the actual original.
Confused? I certainly was.
Let us start with a quick look at the island’s fairy history.
Firstly, they are not called fairies but ‘mooinjer veggey’ or the ‘Little People’. They are also called ‘Themselves’ or ‘Little Fellas’. The belief in the Little People appears to originate from Scandinavia when the Vikings conquered the island.
The belief in such folklore was as strong and as widespread as Christianity in the early 20th century and before. It wasn’t just superstition but a firmly held belief in their existence.
The Disney view of fairies is one of benevolence and goodness but the Little People have a much more ambiguous morality.
Indeed, the author of Manx Fairy Tales Sophia Morrison said they are ‘believed to dwell in a world of their own, being neither good enough for Heaven nor bad enough for Hell’.
The advancement of science has unmasked many mysteries which may have once been attributed to fairies but we Manxies cling on to certain superstitions and you dismiss the existence of the Little People at your peril.
The Fairy Bridge that seems to have won out and where we salute the Little People is the one on the New Castletown Road at Santon.
It is a little odd that such an unassuming little bridge – effectively a culvert – has now become such an iconic part of Manx folklore and a tourism pin-up.
This is now the bridge where everyone greets the Little People and there is even an announcement on the buses.
This bridge seems to have secured its standing in the 1950s and 60s and the likes of the Rolling Stones have visited it while over here.
It has also become a real Mecca for bikers. Many visiting during TT, the Manx Grand Prix or the Southern 100 will make a point of heading to the bridge.
In fact, the bridge has become something of a shrine for bikers who have been lost over the years and where the Isle of Man had a special place in their hearts.
For some, greeting the Little People is a whimsical practice but others get annoyed if someone they are with does not greet them. There have been many anecdotes of vehicles breaking down and other mishaps suffered by those who do not say hello.
Not to sound cynical, but it has also become a big bonus for the island’s tourism with many a glossy supplement featuring the bridge prominently. It is the perfect starting point to wax lyrical about the Isle of Man’s fascinating folklore.
But for others, the true Fairy Bridge is actually a few miles away in Kewaigue. The Oakhill Bridge can be found down a farm track opposite the school.
To be fair, this is a more picturesque spot and there is a map from 1869 which labels it the Fairy Bridge.
That said, there were no real rumblings about this being the true Fairy Bridge until the 1950s – oddly, around the same time the other Fairy Bridge was gaining popularity.
Indeed, one of the first mentions was in an article in the Isle of Man Examiner in 1958 as part of Arthur Moore’s Island Notebook column.
He was contacted by a Dorothy Waid, of Onchan, about the Kewaigue bridge. He sent his photographer with her to the site.
She said: ‘We Victorians knew the Fairy Bridge well. Our parents and grandparents knew its location. I remember it for over 60 years. It is a delightful place, well hidden from the public eye.’
‘We had picnics near it and ‘wished’ as we crossed it when we were youngsters.
‘I believe it is, and I hope it will remain the real Fairy Bridge – where the fairies can continue to exist peacefully in this modern world of bustle and noise.’
So, on to the third bridge. This is where it gets a little confusing.
The bridge is Ballalona, or Balla Llonay, which is just a short distance north from the signed Fairy Bridge on New Castletown Road. But there is some conflation as the signed one is also sometimes referred to as Ballalona.
However, this bridge is on the parish boundary between Santon and Malew and is often known as the ‘Devil’s Bridge’. It is referred to in Bullock’s ‘History of the Isle of Man (1816) which says the bridge is said to be ‘the scene of his satanic majesty's frequent exploits, on which account it is with extreme reluctance the natives venture over it after dark’.
But over time, its near neighbour took over and now hardly anyone bats an eyelid when they pass over Balla Lona.
The leaving of notes and trinkets at the new Fairy Bridge is a surprisingly recent activity.
Former social history curator and Manx National Heritage Yvonne Cresswell wrote: ‘The tradition seems to date from about 1997/98 with a dramatic increase being witnessed during the Tynwald period (the annual open-air sitting of the Manx Parliament on Old Midsummer's Day), and several of the messages were written on hotel notepaper and apparently by visiting overseas delegates of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
‘One assumes that it began with one specific group and is now becoming more universally practised, although many local residents disapprove of the custom and think the notes should be removed.’
Items being left at the Kewaigue Fariy Bridge is even more recent with a proliferation only having occurred in the last 10 years or so.
James Franklin believes there should not be any designated fairy bridge on the island as the Little People are ubiquitous. He also urges people not to leave any plastic trinkets at these sites which could be harmful to the environment.
He said: ‘The fault lies with thinking of any bridge as “The Fairy Bridge”.
‘The Lil' Fellas are all over the Isle of Man, including at many bridges. The Devil’s Elbow (over Glen Cam) between Michael and Peel; Ballaugh Bridge; Ballure Bridge just outside Ramsey; Governor's Bridge, Braddan Bridge etc. - these all have stories of Themselves there.
‘The idea that there is only one place where the Mooinjer Veggey hide out is a little ridiculous.
‘So, if you want it, the "all real, and all lovely to visit" is very much available to you.’