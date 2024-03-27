From Joe Locke in Heartstopper to Matty Simpson in Big Brother 2023, there’s a growing number of Manxies popping up on our teleboxes.
The latest being Roisin Quinn.
What led you to applying for and securing a place on BBC's Interior Design Masters?
I've always had a keen eye for interior design – it's like I'm wired to spot amazing designs wherever I go. I'm drawn to spaces that exude charm and intrigue, bursting with vibrant colours and stories waiting to be told.
After my wedding, I got a lot of people suggesting I pursue event styling. While I appreciate the similarity, my passion lies in creating unforgettable environments that captivate and inspire. I strive to craft spaces that offer a unique escape from the everyday hustle, leaving people feeling special, joyful, and eager to capture memories to cherish. It's all about spreading positivity and creating lasting impressions.
In October 2022, I married my gorgeous husband Ollie and planned every detail of the wedding, leaving no stone unturned. From designing the entire event to creating an enchanted meadow within the Sefton Park Palm House, I poured my heart and soul into making it a truly unforgettable experience. Designing a custom arch to my exact specifications and weaving a meadow alongside the aisle were just some of the ways I aimed to enhance the already stunning surroundings.
Following the wedding, I received encouraging feedback from several individuals who suggested that event styling could be a potential career path for me. While I entertained the idea, I ultimately found myself drawn to another avenue: interior design, but who knows, I might style events in the future! This realisation sparked the creation of my interior Instagram account, @roisinquinn, in late November 2022. What began as a simple platform to showcase my passion quickly gained momentum.
In December, my manager approached me; she could see my unwavering passion for design and expressed her desire to support me in pursuing my dream of becoming an interior designer. This affirmation was both humbling and exhilarating, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in my journey.
While I haven't formally trained in interior design, I did apply to the University of Manchester but didn’t get in due to a lack of experience. However, I went on to secure acceptance into Salford University. Ultimately, I withdrew from the program a few months prior to embark on the BBC Interior Design Masters journey.
I decided to apply for Interior Design Masters on a whim, thinking, ‘Why not?’ I figured I had nothing to lose by trying. To be honest, I never actually believed I'd get accepted. But hey, sometimes taking a chance on something unexpected can lead to incredible opportunities.
In the design space, what do you feel you uniquely represent?
I see myself as a designer who isn't afraid to be bold and daring. My style is all about creating spaces that captivate and transport you to another world. I strive to infuse every design with a touch of magic, turning ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.
For me, it's not just about making a statement – it's about creating showstoppers that leave a lasting impression and taking people on a journey that leaves them feeling inspired, enchanted, and eager to explore. Whether it's through striking colours, unexpected textures, or innovative concepts, I aim to push the boundaries and deliver designs that truly stand out.
Where do you find your inspiration for your vibrant and maximalist designs?
Inspiration is everywhere I look – from the timeless charm of old buildings and traditional architecture to the serene beauty of nature's floral wonders. I find myself drawn to crafting spaces that evoke the tranquility of an enchanted meadow or the refined elegance of a modern Victorian living room.
For me, design is an instinctual process. I don't rely on mood boards or sketches; it's all in my head. When I encounter a space, the vision just flows effortlessly. It's an intuitive understanding of what will work and what won't.
I'm particularly drawn to the work of Martin Brudnizki, whose transformative designs never fail to leave me in awe. The way he breathes new life into spaces is truly remarkable and serves as a constant source of inspiration for my own creative endeavours.
What opportunities has your appearance on BBC's Interior Design Masters provided you with?
Being a contestant on Interior Design Masters has been a transformative experience for me. It has instilled in me a newfound confidence to pursue a career in interior design. The exposure and challenges I faced on the show have opened numerous doors and connected me with some of the most creative and inspiring individuals in the industry. It's been an incredible journey of growth, learning, and forging meaningful connections that will undoubtedly shape my future in design.
How has the Isle of Man influenced your approach to interior design?
The Isle of Man has had an indirect but profound impact on my design journey. While working on designing my parents' house, I noticed a gap in interior design resources and accessibility on the island. It became apparent that the limitations in resources and logistical challenges, such as ordering items, were hindering the creativity of locals.
This realisation ignited a spark within me. I saw an opportunity to bring something new, fresh, and magical to the Isle of Man's interior design scene. By leveraging my experiences, skills, and passion, I aim to introduce innovative design concepts and solutions that elevate the island's aesthetic landscape. My goal is to inspire creativity, push boundaries, and provide access to design resources that empower individuals to transform their spaces into truly remarkable environments. The Isle of Man has inspired me to be a catalyst for change and innovation in the local design community.
How does your interior design influence other areas of your life?
Interior design isn't just a job or a hobby for me – it's a way of life. I can't switch it off. Everywhere I look, whether I'm admiring the ambiance of a cozy cafe or envisioning myself crafting the perfect boutique hotel, my mind is constantly buzzing with design ideas.
It's like a never-ending journey of evolution. I'm always seeking out new inspirations, observing colours, structures, and textures in everything around me. It's a natural instinct that fuels my creativity and drives me to add my own unique touch – that splash of Roisin – to every space I encounter.
Interior design isn't just about what I do – it's who I am. And I wouldn't have it any other way.