While family and friends of Roisin Quinn are still celebrating her incredible win on Interior Design Masters, the former Ramsey resident is already forging ahead with her career.
Roisin battled it out with fellow contestant Matt in the final of the BBC One programme which aired on Tuesday recently.
In a tense finale, the two finalists had to convert a holiday lodge on the grounds of Blenheim Palace.
Roisin triumphed and, as well as the prestige and accolades that go with her victory, she also received a more practical prize.
She secured a collaboration contract with homeware brand La Radoute.
With the final show being aired, her new collection is already available on La Radoute’s website.
Needless to say, her designs are bright, colourful and floral.
The website says: ‘The winner of the Interior Design Masters Series has combined her daring colour palette and lively floral patterns with the La Redoute Intérieurs' design expertise, to create a beautifully bright and impactful collection.
‘Embracing boldness, joy, and an explosion of colour, this sentiment reflects Roisin's interior design ethos throughout the acclaimed TV series.
‘Infusing spaces with vibrant blooms and lively hues, her approach adds a distinctive flair and personality to any space of your home.’
Roisin explained the thinking behind the collection on the website.
She says: ‘I wanted to create something joyful, bold and brimming with colour to encapsulate my journey on Interior Design Masters.
‘With my name meaning ‘Little Rose’, my fascination with flowers runs deep!
‘Collaborating with La Redoute Intérieurs to create my collection feels surreal - I take immense pride in each piece and can't wait to see how people infuse them into their living spaces.’
Roisin was hugely emotional after series judge Michelle Ogundehin announced she had won with a shocked look of disbelief.
Her first words were: ‘I’ve done it.’
She added: ‘I have just won Interior Design Masters, I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it.’
Now living in the Wirral, Roisin moved to the Isle of Man from Ireland when she was nine years old and went to Ramsey Grammar School.
Having worked for a travel company for several years, Roisin took the brave step to change career and move into the world of interior design after helping redecorate her parents’ home near Ramsey.
It was only when she moved back to the island just before the Covid pandemic struck that she fell in love with interior design.
‘My parents were building a house called Primrose Lodge on the Ramsey coast road and I found myself getting into interior design,’ she said in March.
‘I then started up my own Instagram page documenting it.
‘Everyone was saying I should pursue interior design, even my manager at the travel company.
‘Had I not come back to the island during lockdown I would never have know my passion for interior design.’
Now, her win on the show will cement her dreams of a career in interior design which has begun with a bang with her La Radoute collection.