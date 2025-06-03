Five local authorities are exploring a new repair initiative at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site (ECAS), aimed at reducing waste by restoring damaged items that still have reuse potential.
The scheme, proposed by the ECAS Joint Committee, would introduce a service to repair and restore items dropped off at the Middle Park facility. It draws comparisons to the popular BBC reality television show The Repair Shop, which features expert craftspeople reviving sentimental objects.
The committee is inviting applications from experienced individuals or organisations interested in delivering the service. The aim is to salvage items with reuse value that might otherwise end up in waste skips.
In addition to accepting domestic waste, the re-use shed at ECAS is one of the most frequently used areas at the facility. The committee believes there is further potential to repair and repurpose items for extended use.
A council spokesperson said there was a clear opportunity to collaborate with skilled individuals or groups.
The spokesperson said: ‘For some time now, the shed at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site has been a hive of activity from members of the public, both for those who drop items off and those who look to see what is up for grabs and can still be put to good use.
‘The opening of the large and lighter shed in the summer of 2023 has only led to increased interest in such a valuable resource, but one which also reduces waste.
‘At a committee meeting, members were discussing its popularity and felt it lends itself to running a venture similar to The Repair Shop concept, which is a sustainable antidote to the throwaway culture.’
The committee believes the scheme could help divert significant volumes of material from landfill.
The spokesperson added: ‘The facility is a fantastic way to reduce waste, reuse items before they become waste and repurpose items which would not normally go to a charity shop, saving tonnes from being unnecessarily disposed of.
‘Sometimes items simply need a lick of paint or some basic repair work, so we would like to put this resource to even better use and hear from anyone interested in getting involved in this project to come forward.’
The committee is looking to hear from individuals or companies able to provide high-quality repairs for a wide range of commonly discarded items, including small household appliances, furniture, tools, toys and fitness equipment.
Interested parties are asked to apply for inclusion on a select list, providing relevant information about themselves or their organisation, including experience and capacity.
Further details are available by contacting the contractor at [email protected]. The deadline for applications for the project is 5pm on June 24.