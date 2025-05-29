A Braddan Commissioner says there are ‘safety issues’ with pavements in the parish being overgrown with grass and weeds.
Dan Stevenson believes a section on Ballaoates Road is so bad that people have to walk on the road and would ‘struggle’ to push a pram along the path.
The local authority believes the root cause is the lack of maintenance on the pavement which is ‘disintegrated’ and is calling on the Department of Infrastructure to resurface it.
Talking about the issue, Mr Stevenson commented: ‘If you go up towards Union Mills Football Club, a big stretch of that road has no pavement at all.
‘When the pavement does start, we've noticed that's quite overgrown with grass, and people using the road instead is a safety issue.’