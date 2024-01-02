Below is a letter submitted and recently published in one of Media Isle of Man's newspapers
I know minibuses run in the North of the island but they are not robust enough for the hilly areas.
Double deckers may be over capacity but elastic buses which vary in size with passenger load are never going to happen.
I don't know if this happens but maybe the top deck could be closed off peak.
Also drivers are expensive and not easy to recruit on the Isle Of Man.
Just be thankful you have a regulated state-owned bus industry on the IOM and not the deregulated shambles of England (outside London) Wales and Scotland!