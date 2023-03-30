Two community clean-up sessions will be held in the capital this weekend.
Douglas Council and Beach Buddies will be holding events for The Great British Spring Clean on Saturday.
The charity and the council have been involved in a number of joint events in recent years and this year wanted to get involved in the annual British Spring Clean, the biggest mass-action environmental campaign in the UK, for the first time.
The two locations that will be focused on are the footpath leading from Castletown Old Road via the Nunnery onto the River Glass and the Port Skillion footpaths leading to the beach and the beach itself.
The event is open to everyone and it’s planned that members of Douglas Council will also take part.
All equipment will be provided and all items collected will be removed by Douglas Corporation as well as materials such as plastics, glass and metals recycled.
Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale said: ‘We are delighted to be asked to team up with Douglas Town Council again.
‘We have had a positive relationship with the Council for many years and it has been a really strong partnership which has made a difference to the town.’
Councillor Falk Horning, chair of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee, added: ‘We are encouraging as many people as possible to get involved – especially families. ‘Everyone will receive a warm welcome.’
On Saturday, for Port Skillion meet at Douglas breakwater and for the Nunnery footpath meet at Castletown Road, at the end of the pathway.
Sessions will last a maximum of an hour and a half.