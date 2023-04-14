Beach Buddies moves inland this weekend.
The volunteer cleaner-uppers will be meeting on Sunday at the White Bridge, Ramsey, at 10.30am.
They aim is to remove rubbish from the river banks and the Poyll Doohey itself and new volunteers from the recently formed River Buddies should be there too.
The session ends no later than noon.
• Sunday, April 16. 10.30am.
• Gloves, bags and litterpickers provided.
• Safety talk beforehand.
• Public Liability Insurance in place.
• Wear suitable clothes for the weather.
• Everyone welcome - all ages. Families especially welcome.
• All equipment is provided and all items collected removed and recycled where possible.