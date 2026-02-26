Pippa Lovell, who previously ran the restaurant Versa in Port Erin, is now working as a chef at Studio Umami and will lead a special Mother’s Day lunch there on March 15.
Pippa, originally from Leicester, featured in the 2024 series of the BBC TV competition, showcasing her style of cooking to judges including Marcus Wareing.
She received praise for her approach during her stint on the programme and said afterwards: ‘I feel OK. I get that my food isn’t for everyone and I like that!’
Lovell founded Versa in 2019, first as a pop-up at Foraging Vintners before opening a permanent site on Station Road in Port Erin. The restaurant became known for its focus on local and foraged ingredients, building a strong following among diners interested in seasonal Manx produce.
In early 2024, she paused the business after moving to Sheffield to be closer to her father and to focus on research and development.
She has since returned to the island and is now part of the team at Studio Umami, bringing her experience from both the Manx food scene and national television to the Ramsey venue.
The Mother’s Day event will begin at 1pm and will include canapes followed by a shared main course. Guests will be able to choose between meat, fish or a vegetarian roast.
Studio Umami owner Amy Redman said seating would be limited to keep the afternoon relaxed and allow guests to enjoy the experience at an unhurried pace.
Tickets cost £45 per person, with a £5 corkage fee for those bringing their own drinks. Tables can be booked through the Studio Umami online reservation system.