Environmental charity Beach Buddies has called off its planned litter pick at Gansey Bay this weekend because of the poor weather forecast.
Founder Bill Dale said: ‘We are calling off Sunday morning volunteer event, which was planned for the Fisher’s Hill/Gansey Bay area, but we plan to go back there next weekend.
‘Our policy has always been to reduce road journeys and personal safety in such weather conditions.
‘We can always go back next week - the litter isn’t going away on its own!’
Bill added: ‘If the weather forecast is actually okay then please go out on your own anywhere for an hour or so (not just a beach) and clean up wherever you like.
‘If you would like Beach Buddies to provide you with your own litter pickers then we’re more than happy to help.’