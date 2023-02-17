BEACH Buddies heads south again this weekend to tackle a beach which is full of rubbish at Spaldrick, Port Erinm with a volunteer session on Sunday morning, February 19, at 10.30am.

The meeting point is at the roadside entrance to Bradda Glen.

When the volunteers were in Port Erin a few weeks ago they received reports of large amounts of rubbish at Spaldrick, sufficient to keep a big team of volunteers occupied for an hour or so.

In the past they have always found plenty of rubbish on this beach.

Spaldrick is a beach where young seal pups are frequently found, having been deliberately left for a few hours by their mothers.

If anyone finds a young seal they should avoid the area. Advice from Manx Wildlife Trust is not to touch the animals and give them space, until the mother returns.

• Event date: Sunday, February 19, 10.30am to 12 noon.

• Event venue: Spaldrick, Port Erin

• All equipment provided - gloves, bags, litterpickers.

• All ages welcome, especially families.

• New volunteers especially welcome. Just go along and say hello. No age limits, young or old!

• Beach Buddies has full public liability insurance and risk assessments, if needed.

• Duke of Edinburgh volunteers very welcome.

• The charity removea all items collected and recycle as much as possible, such as plastics, glass, tin cans and metals.

• Website: www.beachbuddies.net

• Beach Buddies is sponsored by FIM Capital and receives annual funding from DEFA.