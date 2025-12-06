And they are off - the annual Isle of Man Young Farmers’ Tractor Run is on the road.
Big crowds lined the streets to cheer on the glittering festive cavalcade which set off from Port Erin at 6.15pm tonight.
The procession reached Castletown at 7pm before heading to Foxdale and St John’s and is due to finish at the Grandstand around 9pm.
Dozens of Manx farmers have once again decked out their tractors in sparkling Christmas lights for the annual charity fund-raiser.
Tomorrow the Tractor Run heads west and north, setting off from Shore Road, Peel and then travelling to Kirk Michael, Ballaugh, Sulby and Ramsey before heading along the coast road south back to Douglas.
Last year, £18,800 was raised for two island charities - The Children’s Centre and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
This year the chosen charities are Isle Stand up to Suicide and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.