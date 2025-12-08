Two men have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
James Robert Neale, aged 35, of Kirfield Drive, Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Dylan James Rice, aged 27, of Fairy Hill Close, Port Erin have both previously denied affray.
It’s alleged that after a verbal exchange, Mr Neale grabbed Mr Rice by the neck as he was manoeuvring his car out of a car park at Fairy Hill Close.
Mr Rice is accused of getting a metal bar from his car and hitting Mr Neale in the head with it.
Both men are alleged to have attacked each other before civilians intervened .
Mr Neale was represented by advocate Louise Cooil, while Mr Rice was represented by Stephen Wood.
Bail continues.