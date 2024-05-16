Beach Buddies is set to host a clean up event that looks to prevent the spread of litter and it arriving at the island’s beaches.
Taking place in St John’s this Sunday, May 19 at 10.30am, volunteers will be asked to collect rubbish from all around the village and along the old railway line, riverside and footpaths.
A spokesperson from the charity said: ‘People drop rubbish in the street miles away from the sea and it goes down a drain, into a stream/river and eventually out to sea. A very small amount is actually dropped at the beach.’
Beach Buddies will also host its annual pre-TT Billown course clear up on Tuesday, May 21, with the meeting point being outside the Southern 100 race headquarters from 6.30pm.
A spokesperson added: ‘Beach Buddies has been helping to clear rubbish from the side of the coursefor more than 10 years, which has been welcomed by the race organisers.’