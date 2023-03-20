Their aim is to promote a clean-up programme of beaches in and around the Ravenglass area.
Beach Buddies is hoping to put in a couple of full days on the beaches (weather permitting), but so far has no precise itinerary.
The charity’s members are hoping to meet as many local residents as possible to share experiences and work on sustainable regular events in the future.
Schools in the area have also been approached and Beach Buddies is hoping to create long-term links, with the charity providing free litterpickers to each school to encourage participation.
Beach Buddies is also hoping to join a beach cleaning group at St Bee’s.
The island-based group welcomes approaches from any other group to expand the effort.
The team will return to the island on Monday afternoon (March 27).