Volunteers will be gathering at North Ramsey beach this Sunday, April 6, for the latest Beach Buddies clean-up session.
The event starts at 10:30am, with participants meeting in the car park near the site of the former Grand Island Hotel.
Beach Buddies, sponsored by FIM Capital, has been helping to rid the Isle of Man of litter since 2004.
The charity has gained international recognition for its efforts, helping to make Manx beaches some of the cleanest in the world.
In addition to cleaning beaches, Beach Buddies now clears litter from car parks, hiking trails, plantations, and play areas.
The charity also runs an education programme in schools, teaching young people about the impact of plastic pollution.
Volunteers are welcome to attend.