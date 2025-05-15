Well-known musician Rick Jupp is set to make an appearance in the Isle of Man on Saturday for a ‘Music Industry Insights’ session.

Rick will be talking about his life, his 25-year career with the band Elbow and offering fascinating insights into the music industry.

A spokesperson from the event said: ‘Jupp spent many years touring the world with Elbow, playing at the biggest festivals, stadiums, arenas and music venues.

‘As well as teaching drumming masterclasses, Richard also has a special interest in drumming as (music) therapy and is a patron of The National Autistic Society.’

The event will begin at 8pm at Noa Bakehouse in Douglas on Saturday, May 17.