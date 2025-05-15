Well-known musician Rick Jupp is set to make an appearance in the Isle of Man on Saturday for a ‘Music Industry Insights’ session.
Rick will be talking about his life, his 25-year career with the band Elbow and offering fascinating insights into the music industry.
A spokesperson from the event said: ‘Jupp spent many years touring the world with Elbow, playing at the biggest festivals, stadiums, arenas and music venues.
‘As well as teaching drumming masterclasses, Richard also has a special interest in drumming as (music) therapy and is a patron of The National Autistic Society.’
The event will begin at 8pm at Noa Bakehouse in Douglas on Saturday, May 17.
To find out more and get free tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/noa-bakehouse-opposite-the-sea-terminal