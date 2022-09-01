Subscribe newsletter
Two beach huts could be installed at a residential care home in Port Erin.
A planning application has been submitted by Port Erin Commissioners to relocate two of the huts from the beach to Southlands Resource Centre.
Residents would be able to use them at the beginning of November before they are returned to the beach in early March.
Beach huts that aren’t in use will be moved into storage.
Jason Roberts, clerk of Port Erin Commissioners, said: ‘Where they will be going is levelled access, so those residents who are not necessarily as physically able will be able to access them easily.
‘The position of them is south facing so although it’s in the winter, all being well even if it’s not particularly warm, with the sun coming through it should be nice and toasty.’
Currently there have been no requests for a specific themed hut. Manager of Southlands Rebecca Dooley said: ‘We were really excited at the suggestion of bringing Port Erin beach to the residents. The Covid pandemic has been especially hard on the residents of Southlands and their families, so when the opportunity of making use of the beach huts was suggested this was a fantastic boost.
‘The kind offer from Port Erin Beach Huts will have such a positive impact for our residents.’
Chairman of the commissioners Godfrey Egee said that Southlands has welcomed the beach hut proposals.
