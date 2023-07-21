Peel Beach Mission is organising a number of events to mark its 60th anniversary.
The mission is a group of Christians of all ages and backgrounds who are invited each year by the Peel Town Commissioners to run children’s events on the town’s shore.
The mission began in August 1964 and was then part of United Beach Missions which still holds missions nationwide. The first mission in Peel was led by Michael Clarkson who continued to lead until 2021. In the 1970s United Beach Missions dropped Peel from their programme and Michael continued the work in Peel when it was run as a single mission.
Pam Clarkson, one of the leaders of the Peel Beach Mission, and who was married to Michael Clarkson, said: ‘It will be the 60 th Peel Beach Mission this year so we are having a special celebration evening and it will also be a celebration of Michael Clarkson’s life as he sadly passed away in September last year.
‘He had prostate cancer which was managed for many years by medication but the last three years saw it spread to his bones so he was able to do less and less).
‘Together we planned the programme – we have Bible stories, quizzes, competitions, a wide array of games as well as a puppet show, which is very popular, for the children as well as a family quiz, family games in the evening and an indoor family entertainment evening during the two weeks.’
There will be daily meetings between July 31 and August 9 from Monday to Friday at 10.45am and 2.30pm.
There will also be a special celebration on Saturday, August 5 at 7pm, in the Peel Methodist Church, the event has free admission.
This will be a celebration of Michael Clarkson’s life with people making speeches.