This is the beautiful moment a lost dog was reunited with its owner six days after it went missing.
And despite several appeals issued online to try and located him during the week, no one seemingly had any idea about his whereabouts.
That was until this morning when Dan's owner contacted the Peel Coastguard saying he'd heard his dog barking from an area below the coastal footpath at the back of Peel Hill.
Volunteers from the Peel Coastguard Rescue Team rushed to the scene and launched a drone to investigate the source of the sounds.
Unbelievably, the drone managed to catch sight of Dan perched precariously on a cliff ledge around eight meters above the sea.
After the sighting was confirmed, the rescue team sprang into action and began putting together a plan to rescue Dan.
A coastguard cliff technician made the 90m descent down the hillside to where the dog was sheltering.
After some coercion using dog treats, Dan was secured with rescue ropes before being lifted back up to safety on the footpath.
His condition at the time of the rescue was described as 'fit and well' by rescuers. A spokesperson for the Peel Coastguard Rescue Team said: 'Dan was very happy to see his very relieved owner.
'After his week long ordeal, we are very pleased to have been able to reunite Dan with his owner and we hope he has a speedy and full recovery.'