Emergency services were called to the Mountain Road early on Wednesday morning after a car left the road and came to rest about 20 feet down a steep bank with a person trapped inside.
Police closed the section of road between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow shortly after 6am as fire crews, paramedics and officers attended the scene.
The closure remained in place for around two hours while the incident was dealt with.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service’s station officer Cowley said: ‘At approximately 6am on Wednesday (October 29), rescue assets from Douglas and Ramsey were dispatched by the ESJCR (Emergency Services Joint Control Room) to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision, person reported trapped.
‘Upon arrival crews found that the vehicle had left the road and came to rest approximately 20 feet down a steep bank.
‘Crews assisted the casualty from the vehicle and transferred them to our colleagues in the Ambulance Service.’
The condition of the person involved has not been confirmed, but they were taken into the care of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service following the rescue.
The Mountain Road is one of the island’s busiest and most exposed routes, often requiring temporary closures during incidents or poor weather conditions.
Police thanked motorists for their patience while the route was shut, advising those travelling between Ramsey and Douglas to allow extra time or use alternative roads until it was reopened later in the morning.
It caused some delays for commuters from the north, with the section of road not reopening until around 9am on Wednesday morning.