Budding writers at Ramsey Grammar School (RGS) were given a behind-the-scenes look at the world of journalism as Isle of Man Today and Gef.im journalist Tom Curphey visited their A-level English class.
At just 23-year-old, Tom has already covered a mix of breaking news and local community stories during his time in the industry.
Invited by the school, he shared insights into his short career journey so far, the role that Media Isle of Man’s brands play in the community, and what it’s really like working in a newsroom.
With many students eyeing careers in journalism or the media, they were particularly engaged in discussions about how stories are gathered, the fast-paced nature of the job, and the perks - such as every day being different.
To get the students thinking like journalists, Tom set them a writing task: describe in 50 words how the Isle of Man could improve to encourage young people to stay.
It was an exercise in concise storytelling, something every journalist should master.
Topics ranged from the cost-of-living crisis and affordable housing to entertainment for young people and better access to fresh local produce.
‘The students engaged brilliantly, and it was a great opportunity to share how I got to where I am.
‘I remember being in sixth form and knowing how dull some presentations can be, so I hope they took something valuable from it.
‘Some of their writing was fantastic - I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few of them as journalists or writers in the future!’
Acting Head of English at RGS, Chloe Spooner, said: ‘The visit was a fantastic way for the students to get a real taste for what a career in journalism on the island would look like for them.
‘Tom made the career come alive for them with his interesting and humorous anecdotes.
‘In addition, the students jumped at the chance to get involved in writing alongside Tom - an experience they thoroughly enjoyed and were able to take so much from.’