A much-loved food truck has announced it is leaving the Isle of Man to embark on a new adventure.
Hawkins BBQ, renowned for serving up smoky barbecue food at various locations and events across the island, first started trading three years ago.
Owners Matt and Charlie shared the bittersweet news on social media, thanking the island community for its support.
The post read: ‘After an incredible three years here on the Isle of Man, the time has come for Hawkins BBQ to pack up our smoker and embark on a new adventure!
‘From starting out in our small kitchen in 2022 to serving from our food truck at the island’s biggest events, your love and support have helped us grow beyond our wildest dreams!’
A unique offering
Hawkins BBQ became a household name on the island, not only for its mouth-watering barbecue dishes but also for its innovative approach to a common Manx problem: seagulls stealing food.
In August 2024, the food truck introduced the island’s first ‘seagull insurance’, allowing customers to pay £1 for the assurance that if a gull stole their meal, they’d receive a replacement free of charge.
The initiative, inspired by similar schemes in the UK, captured local attention and became one of the many reasons the business was so well-loved.
A fond farewell
Reflecting on their time on the Isle of Man, Matt and Charlie expressed their gratitude for the support they received and hinted at exciting plans for the future.
‘It’s been an absolute honour to share our passion for food and creativity with this amazing community.
‘This decision definitely wasn’t easy, but we’re excited to take Hawkins BBQ on the road, spreading the flavours and vibes you’ve helped us perfect to new audiences.’
The duo assured customers this was not a final goodbye, promising to return to the island that holds a ‘special place’ in their hearts.