A beloved Italian and Mediterranean restaurant is to reopen its doors in Douglas this week
‘La Nuova Isola’ opens on Wednesday in new premises this week off Prospect Hill, near the back of Marks & Spencers.
The opening on Wednesday, February 19 comes after the much-loved Isola on John Street closed last year after 19 years of service.
Owner Peter Ingrassia had hinted at a return late last year, and now his vision has come to life in the site of the former Laughing Buddha Chinese.
Fans of the original restaurant can expect the same warm hospitality and authentic Italian and Mediterranean cuisine that made Isola a favourite, with the restaurant open for lunch and dinner service.