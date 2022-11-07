Ben-my-chree crossings tonight and tomorrow morning have been cancelled
By Liam Grimley
Monday 7th November 2022 5:02 pm
Steam Packet vessel Ben-my-Chree leaves Douglas in heavy weather - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The Steam Packet company has cancelled the next two crossings of the Ben-my-Chree to and from Heysham.
The ferry operator has said it is due to the ‘forecast adverse weather’.
She was meant to sail from Douglas at 7.45pm this evening and arrive in Heysham at 11.30pm.
The return was meant to leave Heysham at 2.15am tomorrow morning and arrive in Douglas at 6am.
Steam Packet has urged passengers to contact their reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternate arrangements.
