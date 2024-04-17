Maintenance will continue on the Ben my Chree throughout the rest of 2024, but it will be available during the TT fortnight as a back up vessel.
This is according to the Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson, who highlighted some of the works that has kept the Ben my Chree out of service for prolonged periods in 2024.
Speaking during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, Dr Allinson said: ‘There's quite an extensive schedule of routine maintenance planned for this year.
‘From March 18, there was external hull painting on the starboard side which was carried out in Douglas. There is also set to be a new galley oven and dishwasher installed on Friday (April 19).
‘There will be a “generator two” overhaul on April 29, as well as a “generator three” overhaul on July 1, which will see the Ben my Chree going into dry dock on June 20 for roughly 10 to 14 days.
‘There is a fairly long list of work to be done, with a lot of it coming down to issues of wear and tear and certain aspects needing to be refreshened.’
Dr Allinson also stated that there is currently a Tynwald committee looking at the current Sea Services Agreement and which vessels should be owned and ran by the Steam Packet.
He said: ‘The committee is currently looking at evidence from the Steam Packet, Treasury and the Department for Enterprise. I think the report and those conclusions will be key to making sure that both this honourable court and the Manx public are able to see the long-term objectives of the Steam Packet Company in securing these vital sea routes that we rely on.’
It was also confirmed during the Tynwald sitting that the Manxman would be operating at full capacity during the TT fortnight with the Manannan. In addition the Ben my Chree and MV Arrow will be available for use if needed.