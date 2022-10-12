Ben-my-Chree out of action at the end of the month
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced a number of changes to its schedules at the end of the month to sllow for repairs on the Ben-my-Chree.
The vessel will be moved to the wet basin at Cammell Laird’s facility on Merseyside for essential work to be carried out on the vessel’s mooring equipment to ensure safe and reliable operation during the winter months.
The scope and complexity of the repairs require Ben-my-Chree to be at the yard for six days.
Manannan will remain in service until November 7 to undertake the Ben-my-Chree’s daytime Heysham sailings, whilst the MV Arrow will return to cover the overnight freight sailings.
All customers affected by the changes to the schedule will be contacted to inform them ahead of time.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We’d like to apologise for the disruption to the sailing schedules, but safety must come first. Unfortunately Ben is no longer a young vessel and things like this may crop up more often as a result.
‘This is a further validation of the recent decision to secure MV Arrow as a strategic back up to our fleet. Of course, the arrival of Manxman will improve resilience and reliability further. The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s programme of investment in the fleet will continue to deliver improved results for the lifeline service we provide to Isle of Man residents and the travelling public.’
