Scottish ferry operator CalMac is to conduct trials of the Ben my Chree on its Arran route with a view to possibly chartering the vessel.
The Ben is currently used as a back-up vessel to the Manxman which entered service last year.
It is due to arrive to Scotland later this week for berthing trials at the Ayreshire port of Troon and Brodick on Arran, BBC Scotland reported.
Under the sea services agreement with the Manx government, the Steam Packet must ensure that a back-up vessel is available for use during the TT, Festival of Motorcycling and Christmas period.
But it also alllows the back-up vessel to be chartered so long as it returns within 96 hours ‘in the event of a service need’.
The Ben had been on berthing trials in Liverpool earlier this week.
A spokesman for the Steam Packet confirmed: ’We have agreed for Ben-my-Chree to carry out a trial berthing prior to the possible charter for 30-40 days from Wednesday (October 30) with Calmac Ferries on its Arran route.
‘Ben-my-Chree will assist with services while the Company awaits its new vessels. As with all charters carried out by our vessels, we are able to recall the vessel for our use if required, fully compliant with the Sea Service Agreement.’
Passengers on the Arran route have experienced months of disruption due to some vessels in CalMac’s fleet being out of service and others undergoing scheduled maintenance.
CalMac interim chief executive Duncan Mackison told BBC Scotland: ‘We are being proactive in identifying options to add resilience and capacity to the network during what will continue to be a challenging winter.
‘This vessel is larger than those currently serving Arran and would add capacity to that service whilst freeing up a vessel to move elsewhere.
‘This is just a trial, and a full charter will be subject to agreement from multiple parties. Should this be reached, we will review and publish a plan on wider vessel deployment.’
The main Arran ferry, MV Caledonian Isles, has been out of action since February and is expected to remain out of service until mid-November.
With the Isle of Arran withdrawn from service for her annual overhaul, the Hebridean Isles was moved from Islay services to cover on the Ardorssan to Brodick route.
CalMac is already chartering one vessel, the catamaran Alfred, to maintain services to Arran, at a cost believed to be £1m per month, the BBC reported.
A new ferry, the Glen Sannox, being built at the Ferguson shipyard on the Clyde, was due to be handed over two weeks ago, but is unlikely to be in service before January.