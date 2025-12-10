Tonight’s two Steam Packet sailings to and from Heysham have both been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Flagship vessel Manxman was due to depart Douglas for Heysham at 7.15pm, but this sailing will now no longer go ahead.
This means that the return sailing from Lancashire, scheduled to leave at 2.15am on Thursday morning (December 11), has also been cancelled.
Following the full force of Storm Bram on Tuesday, a new yellow weather warning was issued by Ronaldsway Met Office today (Wednesday, December 10).
This warning covered all exposed coasts and ran from 1.30am until 5pm.
Sailings are expected to resume as usual tomorrow morning (Thursday, December 11), starting with the 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham.