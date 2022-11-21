Ben-my-Chree to sail as normal
Monday 21st November 2022 7:41 am
Steam Packet vessel Ben-my-Chree leaves Douglas in heavy weather - ()
The Ben-my-Chree will sail this morning as usual.
The Steam Packet announced on Saturday that it might be cancelled or disrupted because of poor weather.
However, the master has decided to go ahead and it will leave Douglas as usual at 8.45am.
