The Ben-my-Chree is to undertake Tuesday evening's Steam Packet sailings to and from Heysham.
The Manxman was meant to undertake the sailings that were originally at risk of disruption because of high winds.
The Ben has already made the trip to Lancashire this morning and is currently on its way back to Douglas. It will leave the island again as scheduled at 8.15pm before returning again at 2.15am tomorrow morning.
The Manxman has only this week moved to doing 'night' sailings and undertook last night's sailings to and from Heysham as planned.
It left Douglas again early this morning, and has spent the day circulating along the east coast.