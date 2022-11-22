Ben-my-Chree will leave Heysham earlier than usual
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 5:01 pm
Share
The Ben-my-Chree ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Ben-my-Chree will from Douglas to Heysham at its usual time.
The service had been in doubt because of bad weather.
But the return will leave earlier than scheduled, leaving Heysham at 1.30am rather than 2.15am. Passengers should be there at 12.45am at the latest.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |