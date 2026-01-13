The Chief Minister has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the island’s beleagured e-gaming sector ahead of a major conference in Barcelona.
It’s been a challenging time for the industry which has come under significant pressure, and international scrutiny, over the past 18 months.
An e-gaming risk assessment has closed the door to new business from parts of Asia amid revelations that the island had been infiltrated by global crime syndicates who were using businesses here to launder the proceeds of scam compounds in South East Asia.
But Chief Minister Alfred Cannan insisted e-gaming remains ‘just as important today as it will be in the future’.
He was speaking ahead of Digital IoM’s attendance at ICE 2026 being held at the Fira de Barcelona convention centre between January 19-21.
It is billed as Europe’s biggest gaming expo, attracting 65,000-plus attendees and featuring hundreds of exhibitors, expert speakers and regulators.
Mr Cannan said: ‘For more than two decades, iGaming has been an important and successful sector for the Isle of Man’s economy and community, offering a robust, transparent and responsive regulatory environment.
‘In the face of a more complex and challenging global environment, government has invested significantly in strengthening our understanding of risk and ensuring we have the right resources and frameworks in place to recognise and respond effectively to emerging threats.
‘As we look ahead to ICE 2026, we will continue to work across industry and all agencies to ensure the Isle of Man remains a secure, stable and trusted jurisdiction for high quality and well-regulated iGaming businesses.’
Attendance at ICE 2026 will mark the start of a co-ordinated programme of engagement, with Digital Isle of Man due to attend a number of key events alongside industry over the coming year.
Five staff members from Digital Isle of Man will be attending who will be joined by four industry representatives on the IoM Government stand.