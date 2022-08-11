Ben-my-Chree’s new master
A member of staff at the Steam Packet has been promoted to master of the Ben-my-Chree.
Adam Kelso will have responsibility for the safety of life, safety of the vessel, and safety of the environment.
He’s also responsible for ensuring the vessel is compliant with both international and local regulations.
Born and raised on the Isle of Man, Mr Kelso joined the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company in October 2012, ‘fulfilling a life-long dream’, according to the company.
He follows in the footsteps of his father, who was a chief engineer with the company for many years.
Mr Kelso began his career with the Steam Packet as a second mate, completinghis studies in nautical science at Fleetwood Nautical College.
He completed his chief mate’s ticket, before commencing studies for his master mariner certification in December 2021.
Working on a week on/week off rotation, Mr Kelso completed his eight weeks of training on June 8, 2022, and took up his first command earlier this summer.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘Adam’s achievement will be a great inspiration to anyone considering a career at sea.
‘The Steam Packet is proud to support such a dedicated and talented member of the team, in achieving his ambitions.
‘We wish Adam many happy years of sailing with the company.’
