A woman will stand trial after pleading not guilty to a £140,000 benefit fraud.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, Haley Marie Higginbotham, 35, of Urley Path, Anagh Coar, pleaded not guilty to five counts of dishonestly making a false statement to obtain benefits.
The charges related to various dates between May 9, 2013 and October 2 last year, with the defendant accused of failing to declare income received from a partner as well as the existence of an Isle of Man bank account.
The alleged overpayment totals £141,461.
Ms Higginbotham was bailed pending her trial which will take place over three days from January 15 next year.