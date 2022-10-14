Benevolent fund is ‘vital’
The secretary of the Braddan and Marown branch of the Royal British Legion women’s section has said she feels the benevolent fund is ‘often overlooked’.
With a particular focus on the immediate needs of the most vulnerable, the Manx Benevolent Fund gives relief to people who are struggling and reside in the Isle of Man through grants and the payment of goods and services.
Jill Ryan explained that the fund is ‘vitally important’, which is why the women’s section hosts a number of activities and events throughout the year to raise money for it.
She said: ‘If you think about how many service personnel were injured or killed in Afghanistan and other places, there are children left behind. There are families that need to have some financial help without having to pay it back.
‘They need a helping hand.
‘I moved here 30-odd years ago but I was teaching and I had a son to bring up on my own. It’s only recently that I’ve had time to actually offer my services to various charities. I’ve always felt it was important.’
Mrs Ryan added that the branch was initially set up to be much more involved in the benevolent fund than the Poppy Appeal, which is what the Royal British Legion fund raises for.
‘We do our bit for the poppy appeal but the aim of the women’s section is to raise money for the benevolent fund,’ she said.
‘We’re only a small number of ladies but we’d like to be able to contribute to the public fund but also to the benevolent fund because we do feel passionately that that’s getting a little bit overlooked.
‘I personally received help from the RAF benevolent fund actually and I know how much that helped me.
‘I’m in teaching and the salary isn’t brilliant for bringing up a child on the island.
‘I’m now secretary and I feel passionately that we should give a bit more and I’ve persuaded the ladies that really is a good thing.’
l The branch will be holding a number of talks over the coming months.
Its first will be tomorrow (Wednesday) at Union Mills Methodist Hall at 1.45pm on the lighthouses of the Calf of Man. The talk and slideshow will be hosted by local filmmaker Charles Guard and will include a raffle.
Andrew Scarffe will host the next talk on November 16 at the same place and time, on women who worked in the Laxey Mines.
