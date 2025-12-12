A road traffic collision on Richmond Hill is causing significant delays for motorists this morning as emergency services remain at the scene.
The crash has prompted police to divert traffic away from the area.
Officers have put closures in place at both the Fort North roundabout and the Mount Murray junction.
Drivers travelling between Douglas and the south of the island are experiencing delays, with queues forming in both directions as the diversion routes quickly become congested.
In a statement, police said: ‘RTC on Richmond Hill. Emergency Services are on scene and dealing with the incident. Traffic is being diverted by Officers at the Fort North Roundabout and Mount Murray junction on the New Castletown Road.
‘Update to follow shortly, thank you for your patience.’
Bus Vannin has outlined service changes following the road closure.
It says that buses are diverting from Fort North Roundabout via Braaid, St Marks and then Orrisdale Road in both directions, therefore not serving Santon or Newtown area until further notice.
It added that services from the south ‘may experience some delays’.