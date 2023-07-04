Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man has been awarded funding from the Manx Lottery Trust, enabling it to implement and launch its new digital transformation project.
The two grants, which equal £24,195, will be used to introduce the charity’s latest initiative – ‘moving online’.
Cruse Bereavement Care offers free, voluntary and confidential bereavement support for anyone living in the island. A spokesperson for the care charity said: ‘Moving online should create efficient and administrative systems, create easier flow of work tasks, reduce time on administration, increase enhanced outcome measures reporting and also reduce paper usage.
‘Once the system has been sent live, knowledge and skills will be taught to volunteers and staff, upskilling them through various training workshops on how they can manage their administrative work digitally and efficiently.’
Judy Arnold BEM, chair of Cruse Bereavement Care, said: ‘We are confident that by bringing our systems online and up to date, the charity has a long future in continuing to support those affected by bereavement. Thank you to the Manx Lottery Trust for the generous grants, which will enable us to carry this project through to the end result.’
The Manx Lottery Trust works in collaboration with the National Lottery Community Fund to distribute vital funding to good causes on the island. Since 2010, it has awarded over £4.2 million to local community projects.
Stephen Turner, the chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘We are pleased to support Cruse Bereavement Care with this project, and we hope that once live, the new systems will improve staff and volunteer wellbeing.’