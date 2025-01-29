The Manx Deaf Society is spearheading efforts to increase understanding and support for individuals experiencing tinnitus during Tinnitus Awareness Week.
Tinnitus, a condition characterised by hearing sounds without an external source, affects approximately one in seven people at any given time.
While often mild, it can significantly disrupt daily life for some sufferers.
As part of the week, the society is hosting a complimentary information session on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m.
The event will take place at their headquarters located at 3 Somerset Road, Douglas IM2 5AD.
Attendees will gain valuable insights into the nature of tinnitus, its impact, and effective management strategies. The session is open to both those affected by tinnitus and individuals interested in learning more about the condition.
‘We recognize that tinnitus can affect anyone, regardless of age, and its manifestations go beyond just ringing in the ears,’ said Lucy Buxton, CEO of the Manx Deaf Society.
‘Through our Tinnitus Support Group, we aim to create a safe and welcoming environment where people can share their experiences and discover techniques to manage their symptoms effectively.’
Buxton, who has personally dealt with tinnitus throughout her life, highlighted the importance of awareness and support.
‘Growing up, I wasn’t aware that not everyone hears a constant sound like I do.
‘Raising awareness helps demystify the condition and provides much-needed support for those struggling with it.’
Individuals interested in attending the information session can reserve their spot by contacting Lucy Buxton directly. Reservations can be made via phone or text at 07624 202875 or by emailing [email protected].
The Manx Deaf Society says its initiatives during Tinnitus Awareness Week aim to educate the community, reduce the stigma associated with tinnitus, and offer practical support to those affected.