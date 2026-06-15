A petition has been launched calling on Castletown Town Commissioners to reinstate a local road sweeper described as a 'pillar' of the community.
The petition states that James Galley has become a familiar and valued figure in the town through his work keeping the streets clean and tidy in all weather conditions.
However, his fixed-term contract with the local authority has come to an end and he has not been offered a full-time role.
The petition, launched by resident Gary Christian, describes Mr Galley as a dedicated employee who carried out his duties regardless of rain, wind or storms, and argues his efforts have made a significant contribution to the appearance and upkeep of the ancient capital.
'His work goes beyond merely maintaining our town's cleanliness; it epitomises the spirit of resilience and the essence of community service,' Mr Christian said.
'This is not just a loss for James, but a significant loss for the entire Castletown community that benefits daily from his commitment to keeping our streets spotless and our community beautiful.
'Street cleanliness is about more than aesthetics; it affects health, safety and overall quality of life. A clean environment deters pests, reduces litter-related accidents and helps maintain the pride we take in our home.'
The petition urges the commissioners to reconsider their decision and has already attracted more than 550 signatures, over half of its target of 1,000.
'Now, more than ever, it is essential to support individuals like James, who contribute positively to our society, uphold community values and enhance our public spaces through dedicated service,' the petition adds.
You can view the petition by viciting change.org/p/reinstate-james-galley-as-full-time-road-sweeper-in-castletown.