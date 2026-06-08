Year of the Manx Language continues with a free event in Laxey later this month.
Entitled ‘A Manx Day Out in Laxey’ organisers describe the event as a cultural celebration that will include a vibrant programme of activities for all ages.
Between 11am and 5pm on Saturday, June 27, the upper part of Laxey Village will be taken over by numerous different activities.
Attendees can enjoy beginner’s Manx language and song workshops, discover innovative Manx-language projects and films, and experience the language first-hand during a bilingual tour.
The day will also include bonnag making, poetry recitals, traditional dancing, and the opportunity to join in a lively ceili, alongside singing and live musical performances.
There will also be craft stands from producers who feature Manx culture or language in their creations.
Locations where attendees will be able to find events include the square next to the MER tram station, the Laxey Working Men’s institute and at the Laxey Glen Pavilion.
Attendees are encouraged to use public transport to travel to Laxey (Bus Vannin and the Manx Electric Railway) and to explore the village’s shops, cafes and heritage attractions as part of their day out
Tiffany Kerruish, Year of the Manx Language coordinator at Culture Vannin is excited about what the day has to offer: ‘A Manx Day Out in Laxey is suitable for all the family and will be an opportunity to discover different aspects of Manx culture and language in relaxed and friendly settings.
‘You will be able to meet the Culture Vannin team and individuals from the island’s community who are shining a light on the Manx language through the exciting projects they are involved in.
‘On the day, look out for the brightly coloured Year of the Manx Language gazebo in the village square, as this will be the central information point for visitors and make sure you take the opportunity to grab some food from local eateries, browse the shops and re-discover all the wonderful attractions of the village.
‘There will be something for everybody to enjoy, and we are looking forward to an inspiring day of ‘all-out Manxness’ and meeting new people!’
The event is supported through the governments Domestic Event Fund as part of a suite of events celebrating Blein Ny Gaelgey 2026.
Laxey has numerous participating destinations for the Mannin Aboo Passport scheme and attendees are reminded to bring their partially completed passports with them or pick up a new one from the gazebo.
The day’s line up of activities is still developing and can be viewed on the ‘What’s On Calendar’ within www.YearofManx.im
If you would like more information about a ‘Manx Day Out in Laxey’ or are interested in taking part with a free Manx craft stand, contact Tiffany Kerruish at [email protected]